Watch CBS News
Crime

Police arrest man in beating assault of 70-year-old in San Francisco SoMa

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police arrested a 34-year-old San Francisco man for assaulting a 70-year-old man on Tuesday, the San Francisco police department announced on Sunday.

At 7:38 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Folsom and 3rd Street. On the scene, the victim said he was hit and knocked to the ground by an unknown man, according to police. The victim was brought to the hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers at the Tenderloin Station noticed a man who matched the victim's description on Sunday at 11:28 a.m. on 8th and Market Street. They detained the suspect and arrested him based on probable cause, authorities said.

Police still considers this case to be an open investigation despite the arrest. Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4445.

First published on August 7, 2022 / 3:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.