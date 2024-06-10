Convicted felons carrying guns, drugs arrested in Montara after neighbors report loud party

San Mateo County authorities arrested two convicted felons early Sunday morning after they were allegedly caught with drugs and guns in their possession.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's office said that just after midnight, its deputies were alerted to a loud party at a residence in the census-designated place of Montara where dozens of partygoers were reportedly disturbing neighbors.

Upon arrival, a deputy identified a vehicle linked to a previously reported crime. Deputies then contacted two men associated with the vehicle.

According to the Sheriff's office, the men reached into their pockets and showed suspicious behavior, prompting deputies to briefly hold them at gunpoint.

Deputies allegedly found that one of the men had two loaded, concealed Glock automatic firearms in his possession. He was a convicted felon with an active warrant from the Los Angeles Police Department, the Sheriff's office said.

The other suspect was also carrying a loaded Glock automatic firearm with an extended magazine, narcotics, a scale, and cash. He is also a convicted felon, deputies said.

Both were Santa Ana residents, according to the Sheriff's office.

The suspects, identified as 27-year-old Paris France Davis and 29-year-old Robert Earl Davis, were booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, felon in possession of ammunition, and drug related crimes.