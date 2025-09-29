Monterey County man arrested for allegedly stabbing father to death inside Prunedale home

A man was stabbed to death in his Prundale home late Sunday night, and his adult son was arrested for his murder, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

The incident happened at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at a residence on the 9000 block of Prundale South Road near the U.S. Highway 101 / State Highway 156 exchange. The Sheriff's Office said a tenant living on the same property called 911 after hearing a violent altercation inside the home.

Deputies arrived to find a man, identified as Raul Sandoval Sr., who had been stabbed multiple times. Medics who arrived attempted life-saving efforts, but Sandoval Sr. was declared dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

The deputies determined that the victim's son, 39-year-old Raul Sandoval Jr., was involved in a physical altercation with his father that escalated into a fatal stabbing, the Sheriff's Office said.

Sandoval Jr. surrendered to deputies at the home and was booked into the Monterey County Jail on charges of murder and elder abuse. He was being held on $1,000,000.

The Sheriff's Office said the incident remained under active investigation and no additional information was available as of Monday afternoon.