Fatal shooting late Saturday night in Antioch leaves teen dead

CBS/Bay City News Service

ANTIOCH -- A Saturday night shooting at Belmont Lane near Buchanan Road left one 18-year-old man dead, the Antioch Police Department announced.

According to deputies, police first responded to reports of gunshots at 11:55 p.m. 

Upon arrival, officers identified a man with gunshot injuries in a parking lot. Officers attempted to initiate lifesaving measures, but the man died from his injuries at the scene. 

The man's identity has not been released to the public at this time.

Investigators are working to identify a suspect involved in this case, and the investigation is still ongoing. 

Anyone with more information about the case is encouraged to contact the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441.

