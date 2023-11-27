Man shot dead in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood

Oakland police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday night in the city's Fruitvale neighborhood.

Officers responded just after 7 p.m. to a gunshot detection alert in the 1900 block of Crosby Avenue, and soon found the victim nearby in the 3500 block of Foothill Boulevard.

The man had been shot at least once and died at the scene, police said. His name was not released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oakland police homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.