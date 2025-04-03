Watch CBS News
Fatal crash near South San Jose shuts down McKean Road

A fatal crash shut down a roadway near South San Jose in Santa Clara County on Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at McKean Road and San Vicente Avenue in Almaden, CHP's area office in Hollister-Gilroy said in a statement on social media around 7:25 a.m. The intersection is near the Rancho San Vicente Avenue Open Preserve.

All lanes in the area are closed due to the crash. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

No estimate was immediately given for when the affected roads will fully reopen.

