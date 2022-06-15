Fast-moving fire in San Francisco's McLaren Park approaching golf course
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- Firefighters were battling a one-alarm, fast-moving wildlands fire in San Francisco's McLaren Park.
According to a Tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department, the fire burning inside the park was near the soccer fields off Moscow and Geneva avenues.
Drivers should avoid the area and expect delays.
There were no evacuation orders, so far.
