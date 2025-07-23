Fans take Lady Gaga themed Caltrain to Chase Center concert

People were going gaga for Caltrain as dozens of Lady Gaga's little monsters boarded the themed car to get from San Jose to the concert at Chase Center in San Francisco.

"Very entertaining," said Caltrain rider Tempest Won. "Definitely made the ride seem a lot shorter than it actually was."

Won and his sister, Athena, didn't know about it beforehand but were taking the train to the concert anyway.

"When Caltrain pulled up at the station and it said, 'Go Gaga' on the windows," said Won. "And then we walked on, and they started handing us stuff. That's when we found out."

They felt lucky to be a part of it. Connecting with other Gaga fans and setting the stage for the evening.

"When we were on, it they had a look-a-like contest and neither of us were prepared for that because we weren't preparing for it at all, but it was really sweet that there were some people that did look a lot like her."

Athena walked away looking a little more like Gaga than she did getting on the train. She got a Lady Gaga mask. Some people won records, and Caltrain staff handed out fans that said "Go Gaga, Go Caltrain."

Sherrie McLennan only took the train because of the promotion.

"We were going to drive and then we saw the thing on the news this morning that they were going to do this and then we decided, let's go," explained McLennan. "It's a lot cheaper than driving all the way here, paying for parking, and it's good on the environment."

Won agrees with McLennan, and while Lady Gaga was 'Born this Way,' he was born to ride Caltrain.

"We are long-time public transit fans, thanks to our mom, shout out mom," said Won. "She's the one who encouraged us to take Caltrain. We were going to take Caltrain whether or not we knew that there was a Gaga thing happening on it."

He said the night dancing to Gaga is about more than just enjoying music. He's there to bond with his sister.

Taking Caltrain gave him more time to do that.

"We actually got to have a real good conversation," Won said about talking to his sister. "We're visiting for the first time in a while. We got to spend the whole time on Caltrain just catching up. Which was really, really nice."