From a Warriors museum to video games, Bay Area NBA fans soak in All-Star events

On Saturday, the day before the NBA All-Star Game, fans in San Francisco came out to play as well.

In today's interactive world of sports, they've learned that if you put a good product on the air, people will watch. But if you involve fans in the sport, they'll come out to be a part of it.

The biggest event open to the public had to be the NBA Crossover at San Francisco's Moscone Center. The entire bottom floor was converted into an interactive fan experience, including a chance to feel the electrifying thrill of scoring a slam dunk on a rim that lowered to match a player's height.

Twelve-year-old Mason Ho missed on the first attempt, but connected with a massive windmill slam on his second try, causing the entire floor to light up with deafening applause.

"And you would see all the lights, so it's like you're on the real floor," he said. "Yeah, so it's cool."

His 5-year-old brother Otto lost the handle but recovered for a dunk and then hung on the rim for emphasis.

The next exhibit over was a little harder to explain. At the Royal Court, fans wandered through a mock 14th-century castle completing challenges with a chance to win prizes and play a basketball video game.

"It brings fans into a real-life video game, essentially," said Hayley Bordui, with the NBA 2K league. "So, the idea is like a fully immersive tech experience that mashes up the baroque essence with basketball and gaming culture."

Actually, video gaming and the NBA have a close connection which, once again, gives fans the chance to imagine being one of their hardwood heroes.

But it wasn't all make-believe. Some lucky fans got a chance to play two-on-two against former Harlem Globetrotter Chris Staples and "The Professor," a young man who became an internet star for his crazy ball-handling skills.

Watching from the sidelines, Stella Hernandez from Walnut Creek said she loves the NBA and is inspired by the growing popularity of the WNBA.

"All the youth and the young ladies out there showing that you could come and be a part of something that you aspire to," she said. "Even you can look up to all the men and try to be like all the women you look up to, as well."

Events were happening all over town, including a section of Powell Street near Union Square that was renamed All-Star Alley. People waited in long lines just to get into stores.

Denise Gonzales had no idea what she was standing in line to see.

"No, but I'm super excited. We'll find out once we get in there," she said with a laugh. "Worth the wait, worth the wait."

It turned out to be a small popup Warriors museum displaying some cardboard cutouts, a few bobbleheads and some cornbread being marketed by former Warrior Kalenna Azubuike.

Still, it was fun for Mary Ignatius who waited 30 minutes to get in.

"Yeah, I mean, the NBA, basketball it's so much a part of our culture," she said. "We love the Warriors, and the All-Star game, what is it, every 20 years maybe? So, we didn't want to lose out on an opportunity to celebrate. And it's free, so, everything else costs a lot more when you want to go to Chase Center."

The fact is the NBA has gotten so big, that there is a kind of magic just being close to it.

Back at the Crossover, Mitch Richmond, a former member of the Warriors' famed "Run TMC" crew, said the league has grown because it was smart enough to bring the fans into the experience.

"I think this is what galvanized the game," Richmond said. "You know, I remember coming in '88, we had never seen anything like this. Each and every year, man, it's expanding, we're going global. We're getting so many athletes from all around the world. And we also get fan bases from all around the world. So, it's been growing each and every year."

It will be at least 30 years before the NBA All-Star Game comes back to San Francisco. One can only imagine how big the game will be then.