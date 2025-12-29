Fans excited for San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game

It's a high-stakes game for the San Francisco 49ers this weekend, and fans are gearing up with some new merch ahead of the match.

"They don't have any actual 49ers gear, and I need to make it very clear that we are only 49ers fans in the household," Jonathan Gomez said.

Gomez was shopping at Levi's Stadium's team store on Monday evening.

As a lifelong Niners fan, he wanted to get his family in the spirit ahead of Saturday's high-stakes game against the Seattle Seahawks.

"Feeling a little nervous," he said. "I think this will be a tough one a very hard one, more than most of us will give props to Seattle for. At the end of the day, we never shy away from a division rival."

The NFC West title and the conference's No. 1 seed are on the line in this season finale. The winning team will also lock in a home-field advantage in the playoffs.

"It is my hope to be at one of these playoff games, hopefully, just a 1 seed and nothing more," Gomez said.

Janine De la Vega, the city of Santa Clara spokesperson, said they are excited for this weekend's match and to host the Super Bowl next year.

"This is our moment as the City of Santa Clara. We know people know the big city up north of San Francisco. We know people know San Jose. But for Santa Clara, this is a huge deal. We know it's a huge deal in the region," De la Vega told CBS News Bay Area. "The city of Santa Clara is super excited to have the 49ers playing in such a highly anticipated game. We know that if we win, we know we're going to have the home-field advantage. We just know how important this is, and of course, the city of Santa Clara wants its home team to go all the way."

The city of Santa Clara is the first city in the United States to host both the FIFA World Cup and the Super Bowl in the same year.

"2026 is going to be such a huge year for the city of Santa Clara," she said. "New banners with our 2026 logo all along the El Camino. We have so much pride in being a host city. And we're excited to welcome thousands and thousands of visitors as well as locals to come to our great city," De la Vega said.

"We know that not everybody can afford a ticket to the Super Bowl or the FIFA World Cup as well. And so, we're planning to host various community events like night markets, possibly an event in the stadium. and these community events would happen between the Super Bowl and through the summer when the FIFA World Cup starts," she added.

For now, all eyes are on Saturday's winner-take-all contest.

"It's really tough to go after all these injuries and make it to where we are, but our coaching staff," Gomez said. "Watching the 49ers game brings me joy, watching it with my dad. And yeah, here we are now, a lot of victories, a lot of happiness."