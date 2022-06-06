Fans at Chase Center electrified by Warriors comeback win

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- The Warriors bounced back in a big way Sunday evening as they beat the Boston Celtics 107-88.

Confetti rained down on Dubs fans as they celebrated the team's much-needed comeback win.

"They had us down, they thought we weren't going to come in strong, they want us to win Game 1 but we needed that L to bounce back. Hey, look we finished business and we're going to continue to finish! Hey we believe, y'all remember the phrase!" said fan Robert Bostick of San Francisco.

Bay Area icon and rapper E-40 has been a constant at Warriors games. He's seen the team in similar positions before heading into a critical game.

"I just need our fan base to keep that energy up, that energy has to be up because the team loves to get the fans involved, that's why I'm here, to play my position, to make sure the fans show up and show out," he said.

The energy was palpable at Chase Center.

Singer CeeLo Green delighted the crowd during halftime with his favorite hits Forget You and Crazy. He also performed the national anthem before the game.

This was the first time he entertained an NBA Finals crowd on Warriors ground.

"They're trailing pretty close to each other. With superheroes like Stephen Curry, you just really never know. I think that's the magic of sports -- you're kind of waiting on the edge of your seat. Everybody's ready for their miracle, including me," Green said. "I don't really know, no predictions -- may the best team win."

Steph Curry did lead an electric third quarter run for the Warriors and the team did not disappoint in the fourth.

"It feels great, having a good 1-1. We go to Boston and beat them again and again," said Jack Stern of Oakland.

"I'm from Singapore. I just came for Games 1 and 2. I'm a season ticket holder but I live in Singapore so I come to as many games as I can," said fan Andras Varsanyi.

E-40's song Choices the Warriors remix was blasting at Thrive City after the game. Excited fans celebrated the big win and got a glimpse of the rapper passing by.

The series heads to Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday.