Man arrested in Fairfield motel incident also suspected in July 4th grocery store stabbing

A man arrested for a disturbance at a Fairfield motel last week was linked to a stabbing at a FoodMaxx store on the 4th of July, police said.

The Fairfield Police Department said on social media Tuesday that on July 5 at about 12:21 p.m., officers responded to a Motel 6 on Holiday Lane just north of Travis Boulevard. The officers were responding to a report that a motel employee had been locked in her office by two men demanding their security deposit back, police said.

The men had left before officers arrived, but the search for the suspects led them to a nearby Raley's supermarket, where the suspects, 31-year-old Stuart Parish and 62-year-old Gleen Dunn, were arrested.

A further investigation revealed that Dunn also matched the description of the suspect in a stabbing at a FoodMax store the previous day, police said. In that case, officers were called after a man began fighting with employees after he was asked to stop eating inside the store. While on the way, dispatchers told officers one employee had been stabbed.

Officers treated the stabbing victim before medics arrived to take him to a local hospital in stable condition. Police said that when Dunn was arrested on the 5th, he was wearing the same clothing and the same distinctive earring worn by the suspect in the stabbing incident. Dunn was also in possession of a large dagger, police said.

Dunn was also arrested in January 2024 for an alleged sexual assault and kidnapping in Suisun City, the Suisun City Police Department said. In June, a judge dismissed the case after prosecutors failed to show cause, according to The Reporter.