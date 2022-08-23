Fairfield police shoot man who pointed weapon at them

FAIRFIELD -- A man was shot by Fairfield police after he pointed a weapon at them during a foot pursuit on Monday.

Investigators said the replica handgun turned out to be one of several BB guns found in the man's possession.

fairfield-ois-shooting fpd-photo

The man -- identified as Robert Wilson -- was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

Fairfield police said the incident took place at around 1:50 p.m. when officers were called by a citizen to the 100 block of Commerce Court, regarding a person possibly loitering and setting up camp.

Two officers contacted Wilson, who was known to them after multiple arrests in previous years. He currently had an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear in court for a domestic violence case.

When officers attempted to arrest him, Wilson was uncooperative and sped away in his vehicle. At least one of the tires was flattened when he fled, and the vehicle became disabled and stopped.

Wilson then fled on foot and while being chased by officers pulled what appeared to be a handgun and pointed it at them. He was shot by the officers.

Investigators discovered a total of five guns in Wilson possession, which turned out to be BB guns.

The Solano County Major Crimes Task Force out of the Solano County DA's Office is actively investigating the case.