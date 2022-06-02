2 arrested following neighborhood dispute, fatal stabbing in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD – A Fairfield man died and two people were arrested after a neighborhood altercation Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers learned of the incident when a Fairfield man, 41-year-old Christopher John Almendarez, showed up at a local hospital about 11 a.m. with a stab wound. Police were then led to a possible crime scene in the 1200 block of Willet Court.

When they arrived at Willet Court, officers found 56-year-old Fairfield resident Sao Lao in the garage of a home. Lifesaving efforts were attempted, but Lao was pronounced dead at the scene.

After gathering evidence from the scene, surveillance footage, and statements from those involved, detectives arrested two Fairfield residents in connection with Lao's death.

Almendarez was taken into custody, after being medically cleared from the hospital, on suspicion of murder, police said.

Another suspect, Sabrina Jo Banks, 34, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder. Both were booked into the Solano County jail late Tuesday.

Police did not release information about the nature of the neighborhood dispute that led to the stabbing.

Anyone with information about the events from Tuesday and have not talked with a detective, please contact the investigations division at (707) 428-7600.