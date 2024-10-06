Excessive heat in Northern California lingering through weekend; gradual relief in sight

Sunday morning weather forecast Oct. 6, 2024 Sunday morning weather forecast Oct. 6, 2024 02:36

An incessant and dangerous heat wave blistering Northern California was peaking Sunday with another round of record-breaking temperatures expected in the Bay Area and Sacramento Valley before gradual cooling begins.

The National Weather Service said an Excessive Heat Warning was still in effect through 11 p.m. Sunday for most of the Bay Area including San Francisco. Coastal areas are under a Heat Advisory until 11 p.m Sunday. There is a major to extreme heat risk for mountain areas and nearby passes, with heat-related illnesses including heat stroke being a risk to everyone, the Weather Service said.

The heat wave will last longer in the Sacramento area, where a Heat Advisory was in effect until 11 p.m. on Monday, and the Weather Service said there will continue to be widespread moderate to major heat risk across the Valley, Delta, and foothills which could impact outdoor activities.

Unseasonably hot temperatures continue into Monday across interior NorCal with Moderate to Major HeatRisk in the Valley, Delta and foothills. Continue to practice heat safety and stay cool/hydrated!



Potential relief is in sight as a marine surge has the potential to impact coastal areas and limit the upper end of the high temperatures, the Weather Service said. The cooling surge along the San Francisco Peninsula could reach the city of San Francisco, bringing the potential of a 25-degree temperature difference from one end of the city to another, the service said.

Temperatures in the Bay Area are expected to begin a gradual downward trend starting Monday with a steady decline into mid- week.

In the Sacramento Valley, temperatures are forecast to remain in the upper 90s to around 102 on Monday, with the hottest temperatures once again in the Delta, southern Sacramento and Northern San Joaquin Valleys. Relief from the heat will begin Tuesday with a gradual cooldown accompanied by possible chances of showers north of Interstate Highway 80 and higher elevations late this week.