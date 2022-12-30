Ex-49ers QB Blaine Gabbert helps save four people after helicopter crashes into water

TAMPA BAY (CBS SF) -- Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert was among those who helped rescue four people when a helicopter crashed into a body of water near Peter O. Knight Airport in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, according to the Tampa Bay Times and CBS Sports.

Gabbert came to the aid of 28-year old Hunter Hupp, his two parents and the pilot of the helicopter. All four occupants of the helicopter were uninjured.

Gabbert, currently a backup quarterback on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had been riding on a jet ski around 5 p.m. when the helicopter made an emergency landing in the water due to an engine failure. The chopper was about 200 yards from Davis Islands. The helicopter proceeded to sink, with Hupp having to free himself from underneath a seatbelt and cords before the party of four began treading water.

The group had been contemplating whether to wait for help or try to swim to land when they were approached by a pair of jet skiers, one of whom was Gabbert.

Gabbert, the No. 10-overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, has played for the Buccaneers since 2019 and currently serves as the backup to Tom Brady. According to the Tampa Bay Times, Gabbert is expected to discuss the rescue with the media on Friday.