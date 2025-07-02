Emeryville police seek suspect in car fires, attempted arson of pizza restaurant

Police in Emeryville are seeking a man suspected of setting multiple vehicles on fire and the attempted arson of a restaurant over the weekend.

According to officers, a vehicle fire was reported in the rear alley of the Pak N Save supermarket on 3389 San Pablo Avenue shortly before 7:15 a.m. on Saturday. Arriving officers said they found three vehicles that were on fire.

The Alameda County Fire Department responded to the alley and quickly extinguished the fires.

Surveillance photos of man suspected of car fires and an attempted arson of a restaurant on San Pablo Avenue in Emeryville on June 28, 2025. Emeryville Police Department

Officers launched a preliminary investigation, which included reviewing surveillance footage from nearby cameras. The investigation revealed a suspect intentionally starting the three vehicle fires and targeting a fourth vehicle.

Investigators said the suspect then proceeded to the nearby Lanesplitter Pizza and Pub at 3645 San Pablo Avenue and attempted to light the building on fire.

No injuries were reported.

In a statement Wednesday, police released the photos of the suspect, who is described as a man with a mustache between the ages of 35 to 50 years old. Photos showed the suspect was wearing a red and black cap and a red and black jacket.

Anyone with information about the fires or who may recognize the suspect is asked to contact the Investigations Unit of the Emeryville Police at 510-596-3700. Persons who see the suspect are asked not to approach him and to call 911 immediately.