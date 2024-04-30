Emeryville sees benefits from statewide population bounce-back

New numbers released by the California Department of Finance shows that the Golden State's population decline has ended, and nowhere is that rebound more apparent in the Bay Area than Emeryville.

Emeryville's Public Market is a popular place for lunch for those living and working in the area. UC Berkeley student Ben Sipos expects to get pretty familiar with the place.

"Yeah, I just moved over to Emeryville yesterday, actually," he said. "I moved here because I feel like, comparatively, the housing price--just from Berkeley to Emeryville--there's a really big jump. I was surprised to find one that's this nice, kind of close to everything. Because I'm one block away from the Public Market."

The numbers the state recently released shows that Emeryville has the highest percentage growth in population in the entire Bay Area.

There are a few of natural reasons California is finally seeing population growth again: after the pandemic, fewer people are dying, and more workers are being admitted from other countries. But in Emeryville's case, the growth is due to the city's proactive attitude about housing.

"These buildings are unique in that they're going to be three new apartment buildings, all 100 percent affordable..." Vice Mayor David Mourra pointed out a vacant lot behind the Public Market that will soon be even more new homes. And that's what it's like throughout most of the city, housing in close proximity to work, food, and entertainment.

"Planting the seeds for growth and housing are starting to bear fruit," said Mourra.

While other communities are struggling to locate places for new housing, Emeryville is planning for TWICE what was mandated by the State. And now, people are flocking to the area. In Alameda County, most cities saw declines in population last year, while Emeryville saw 5 percent GROWTH. And that's helping all the health and bio-tech companies in the area to thrive.

"People want to come live there, you build housing, and then businesses want to come," said Mourra. "It creates a positive feedback loop."

Stephen Baiter, Executive Director of the East Bay Economic Development Alliance, explained why population growth is a good thing for cities.

"If our population continues to diminish, then the available labor force contracts and the available revenues start to contract," he said. "And so, it's sort of a mutually-enforcing situation where population growth helps to support economic growth, and creates vibrant and vital communities."

Emeryville's Vice Mayor had a word of advice for cities that may feel stuck in a "doom loop."

"You know, the results speak for themselves. Welcoming new housing can really bring good things," said Mourra. "Change is not bad. Change can bring good things. And, housing can bring new neighbors. And you might be surprised at the results!"