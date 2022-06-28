Watch CBS News
Electric scooter hits elderly woman in San Francisco Tenderloin, sending her to hospital

SAN FRANCISCO – A man riding an electric scooter hit a 72-year-old woman in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood and rode off before authorities could arrive Monday afternoon, police said.

The collision was reported shortly after noon in the 300 block of Ellis Street, and the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The male scooter driver had not been arrested as of Tuesday morning and police have not released a detailed description of him. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.

