Man arrested in brutal attacks on elderly San Francisco Muni bus passenger, disabled man

San Francisco officers arrested a man suspected of assaulting an elderly bus passenger and a physically disabled man earlier this week, according to police.

Around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, a 90-year-old man was riding on a Muni bus that was traversing through the areas of Bryant and Thirds streets when someone struck him multiple times in the head and kicked him before he fell to the ground, the San Francisco Police Department said.

The suspect fled the scene before the arrival of police and paramedics, who treated the victim. The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Around 12:30 p.m., several witnesses called the police, saying they saw someone who shoved a 68-year-old man with a walker at Cyril Magnin and Eddy streets near Hallidie Plaza. The victim hit his head on the ground. He was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers in the area of United Nations Plaza, who were alerted to the attack, saw a man matching the description given by the witnesses. As they approached the suspect, he fled, ensuing a chase.

Eventually, he was nabbed and was identified as 27-year-old Jahad Antoine. He was booked into San Francisco County jail on suspicion of resisting or delaying arrest, elder abuse, assault likely to produce great bodily injury, and numerous warrant violations.

Police alleged Antoine was also the suspect in the Muni bus assault and booked him for suspected assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily injury, battery against an operator, driver or passenger on a bus, elder abuse, and inflicting great bodily injury on a person who is 70 years of age or older.

"These callous attacks on our most vulnerable community members are unconscionable," Scott said in a statement Wednesday. "Thankfully our officers were able to identify the suspect and make a swift arrest. These kinds of attacks will never be tolerated in San Francisco, and we will do everything within our power to bring the victims justice in these cases."

Police encouraged anyone with information about the attacks is asked to contact them at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD".