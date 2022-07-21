Watch CBS News
Crime

El Cerrito shooting leaves victim critically hurt; suspect arrested

/ CBS San Francisco

CBS News Live
CBS News Bay Area Live

EL CERRITO -- Police in El Cerrito arrested a 32-year-old Pittsburg man suspected in a shooting Tuesday afternoon that left the victim in critical condition.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire at about 12:15 p.m. in the area of School Street and South 53rd Street and found a gunshot victim in the 900 block of South 55th Street. Officers provided emergency aid until paramedics arrived, and the victim was taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in critical condition.

Witness accounts helped police find the suspect's vehicle and other callers reported seeing a man running through nearby yards.

Officers soon found and arrested Daniel Torres, who was hiding in a nearby residence, and a gun was recovered, police said. Torres was arrested and later booked into Contra Costa County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

First published on July 21, 2022 / 6:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.