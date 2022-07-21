El Cerrito shooting leaves victim critically hurt; suspect arrested

EL CERRITO -- Police in El Cerrito arrested a 32-year-old Pittsburg man suspected in a shooting Tuesday afternoon that left the victim in critical condition.



Officers responded to a report of gunfire at about 12:15 p.m. in the area of School Street and South 53rd Street and found a gunshot victim in the 900 block of South 55th Street. Officers provided emergency aid until paramedics arrived, and the victim was taken to a local hospital and is reportedly in critical condition.



Witness accounts helped police find the suspect's vehicle and other callers reported seeing a man running through nearby yards.



Officers soon found and arrested Daniel Torres, who was hiding in a nearby residence, and a gun was recovered, police said. Torres was arrested and later booked into Contra Costa County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.