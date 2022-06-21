Evacuations ordered as fire breaks out in Emerald Hills above Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY – A brush fire grew to five alarms in San Mateo County near Redwood City Tuesday afternoon, prompting evacuations.

The fire began as two separate incidents in the Emerald Hills neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m. While the first fire was contained, the Edgewood Fire burning near Edgewood Road and Crestview Drive has continued to grow in size, prompting a a 5th alarm as of 3:30 p.m.

Watching a @CAL_FIRE Grumman S-2T AirTanker making a fire retardant drop on fire burning in San Mateo County in the Emerald Hills neighborhood

Great work by fire crews and #Chopper5 camera crew….@KPIXtv #kpix pic.twitter.com/6dLzkO109h — Ryan Yamamoto (@RyanKPIX) June 21, 2022

Cal Fire crews, including air support, have responded to the scene. According to KPIX 5 meteorologist Paul Heggen, crews are facing challenging conditions with temperatures near 100, low humidity and wind gusts around 15 mph.

2:40pm: Chopper 5 en route to this fire burning in San Mateo county, in the hills above Redwood City. Humidity is only 12% according to the nearest sensor, with an easterly (offshore) wind gusting to around 15 mph. Temperature is 99°, an extra challenge for responding fire crews. pic.twitter.com/V3qsyqilAO — Paul Heggen (@PaulKPIX) June 21, 2022

Evacuations have been ordered in parts of the Emerald Hills neighborhood and Edgewood County Park, namely zones RWC-E002 and RWC-E003, WSD-E099-A and SMC-E036. Advisories have been issued for zones RWC-E003-A and WSD-E099-B

Fast moving grass fire. If you live in the red zone, you must evacuate. If you live in the yellow zone it is recommended you evacuate at this time. Evacuation/reunification location is Cañada College Theatre pic.twitter.com/FXGQR7u9GE — San Mateo County S.O (@SMCSheriff) June 21, 2022

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, a reunification location has been established at the Cañada College Theatre.

No injuries have been reported. It was not known what sparked the fire.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.