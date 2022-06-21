Evacuations ordered as fire breaks out in Emerald Hills above Redwood City
REDWOOD CITY – A brush fire grew to five alarms in San Mateo County near Redwood City Tuesday afternoon, prompting evacuations.
The fire began as two separate incidents in the Emerald Hills neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m. While the first fire was contained, the Edgewood Fire burning near Edgewood Road and Crestview Drive has continued to grow in size, prompting a a 5th alarm as of 3:30 p.m.
Cal Fire crews, including air support, have responded to the scene. According to KPIX 5 meteorologist Paul Heggen, crews are facing challenging conditions with temperatures near 100, low humidity and wind gusts around 15 mph.
Evacuations have been ordered in parts of the Emerald Hills neighborhood and Edgewood County Park, namely zones RWC-E002 and RWC-E003, WSD-E099-A and SMC-E036. Advisories have been issued for zones RWC-E003-A and WSD-E099-B
According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, a reunification location has been established at the Cañada College Theatre.
No injuries have been reported. It was not known what sparked the fire.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.
for more features.