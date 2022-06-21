Watch CBS News
Local News

Evacuations ordered as fire breaks out in Emerald Hills above Redwood City

/ CBS San Francisco

Raw: Chopper 5 video of the Edgewood Fire burning in San Mateo County
Raw: Chopper 5 video of the Edgewood Fire burning in San Mateo County 01:21

REDWOOD CITY – A brush fire grew to five alarms in San Mateo County near Redwood City Tuesday afternoon, prompting evacuations.

The fire began as two separate incidents in the Emerald Hills neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m. While the first fire was contained, the Edgewood Fire burning near Edgewood Road and Crestview Drive has continued to grow in size, prompting a a 5th alarm as of 3:30 p.m.

Cal Fire crews, including air support, have responded to the scene. According to KPIX 5 meteorologist Paul Heggen, crews are facing challenging conditions with temperatures near 100, low humidity and wind gusts around 15 mph.

Evacuations have been ordered in parts of the Emerald Hills neighborhood and Edgewood County Park, namely zones RWC-E002 and RWC-E003, WSD-E099-A and SMC-E036. Advisories have been issued for zones RWC-E003-A and WSD-E099-B

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, a reunification location has been established at the Cañada College Theatre.

No injuries have been reported. It was not known what sparked the fire.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.

First published on June 21, 2022 / 2:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.