Eastbound I-80 lanes west of Bay Bridge toll plaza closed by fatal crash

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

CHP confirmed that a multi-vehicle injury crash on the eastern end of the Bay Bridge in Oakland where eastbound I-80 connects to southbound I-880 closed lanes Friday afternoon.

CHP first reported the accident on eastbound I-80 just west of Toll Plaza at around 2:30 p.m. The multi-vehicle injury collision initially blocked the #4 and #5 lanes where the freeway connects to southbound I-880. 

Authorities later confirmed CHP officers were dispatched after receiving 911 calls at 2:11 p.m. about a crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.   

Arriving officers confirmed that a Toyota Corolla crashed with a motorcyclist who was ejected from their vehicle. The driver of the Toyota Corolla stayed on scene and cooperated with authorities.

The motorcyclist was then hit by a second vehicle. That vehicle did not stop and fled the scene. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene 2:35 p.m., CHP said.

As of around 3:45 p.m., the center lane had reopened, but the right lanes remain blocked. Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. 

At 3:38 p.m., CHP said the crash would remain closed for another 60 to 90 minutes.

