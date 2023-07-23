Eastbound I-80 closure in Contra Costa for construction continues

First of several eastbound I-80 weekend closures for construction continues

HERCULES – Eastbound Interstate Highway 80 near the Carquinez Bridge remains completely closed for construction this weekend, the first of several planned closures.

The closure started after 9 p.m. between state Highway 4 in Hercules and Cummings Skyway in Crockett. The highway will reopen no later than 5 a.m. Monday.

This is part of a series of closures on I-80 in Contra Costa County announced by Caltrans on four different weekends to do repaving work.

@CaltransD4 pavement repair work is on schedule at the EB I-80 closure in ⁦@CCCounty⁩ Concrete was poured on Saturday and is expected to cure on Sunday. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans QuickMap: https://t.co/JdGA649Ak7 pic.twitter.com/KJClWjh080 — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) July 23, 2023

Upcoming weekends for closure on eastbound I-80 include Aug. 4 and Aug. 18. The closures will take place after 9 p.m. on Fridays and before 5 a.m. on the following Mondays.

Caltrans recommends drivers traveling east to exit onto eastbound Highway 4 in Hercules to northbound Interstate Highway 680, then re-enter I-80 in Fairfield. Travelers to Benicia and Vallejo can use westbound Interstate Highway 780.

Cummings Skyway between Highway 4 and I-80 will remain open for drivers going to Crockett.

Additionally, Caltrans will close westbound I-80 on Labor Day weekend, starting after 9 p.m. Aug. 31 and reopening before 5 a.m. Sept. 5.

I-80 will be closed between I-780 in Vallejo and Highway 4 in Hercules.

For the detour, drivers can exit onto eastbound I-780 in Vallejo to southbound I-680 and use it to go to westbound Highway 4, state Highway 24 or use Interstate Highway 580 to reach central and south Bay Area destinations.

According to Caltrans, the roadway has worn out and is in need of major repairs due to decades of high-traffic use. The closures will make the project nine months shorter and ensure safer and smoother rides for the public.

Due to the weekend and holiday closures, there will be fewer overnight lane closures and the work this summer will finish earlier instead of completing in late 2024, Caltrans said.

For real-time highway information, people can use Caltrans QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.