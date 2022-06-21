Eastbound I-580 lanes closed near Livermore as crews battle brush fires

LIVERMORE (CBS SF/BCN) - Two brush fires near Interstate Highway 580 Tuesday afternoon forced the closure of lanes of the eastbound side of the freeway, the California Highway Patrol said.

The fire was reported around 9:40 a.m. and blocked at least two lanes of eastbound Highway 580 near the split with Interstate Highway 205, CHP officials said.

Cal Fire SCU, which serves Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa counties and others, reported at 10:55 a.m. that crews stopped the forward progress of the fires.

Around noon, CHP reported that all lanes had opened.



