Update: Garbage truck driver hits, kills pedestrian in East San Jose

SAN JOSE – A driver of a garbage truck hit and killed a pedestrian in San Jose early Tuesday morning, the city's 39th fatal collision of the year.

Officers were called to 40 South Jackson Avenue around 3:20 a.m. on reports of a pedestrian / vehicle collision, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2021 Peterbilt garbage truck was driving out of a rear parking lot when the pedestrian was struck.

The victim, only identified as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office pending confirmation and notifying next of kin.

Police said the truck driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The victim was the 40th person killed in a traffic collision and the 23rd pedestrian to be killed on the city's streets this year.

Tuesday's collision was the third pedestrian fatality in San Jose over a five-day span.

On Monday at about 6:20 a.m., a man was hit by a vehicle near Willow Street and Meridian Avenue in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood. He died of his injuries at a hospital, police said.

On Sept. 22 at about 10:30 a.m., a man crossing was crossing Fruitdale Drive in the city's Rose Glen neighborhood on a mobility scooter outside of any marked crosswalk when he was hit by a car. The man later died at a hospital.

Anyone with additional information about Tuesday's collision is asked to contact Detective O'Brien of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit by email or by calling 408-277-4654.