Man hit, killed by vehicle in East San Jose; 3rd pedestrian fatality in 5 days

For the third time in five days, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in San Jose Tuesday morning.

San Jose Police said the collision happened on the 40 block of S. Jackson Ave. just west of Interstate Highway 680 and south of Alum Rock Ave. in East San Jose.

The adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The department said a press release with additional information was forthcoming.

It was the city's 38th fatal traffic collision and the 23rd pedestrian victim this year.

On Monday at about 6:20 a.m., a man was hit by a vehicle near Willow Street and Meridian Avenue in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood. He died of his injuries at a hospital, police said.

On Sept. 22 at about 10:30 a.m., a man crossing was crossing Fruitdale Drive in the city's Rose Glen neighborhood on a mobility scooter outside of any marked crosswalk when he was hit by a car. The man later died at a hospital.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.