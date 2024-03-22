Suspect in San Jose home invasion robbery found, arrested in Georgia

SAN JOSE – A man suspected in a home invasion robbery in East San Jose late last year has been arrested by authorities in Georgia, police said Friday.

According to San Jose police, 37-year-old Stefan Dila was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Feb. 23 in Chatham County, about 200 miles southeast of Atlanta.

Stefan Dila is suspected in a home invasion that took place at a home on Story Road in San Jose on Oct. 27, 2023. San Jose Police Department

Police said Dila is among four people linked to a home invasion that took place on the 1900 block of Story Road on Oct. 27, 2023. Investigators said three female suspects entered the home, taking cash, identification information and other items before fleeing in a vehicle.

On Dec. 29, 2023, authorities in Los Angeles County arrested one of the suspects, identified as 35-year-old Selena Milaichce.

Two suspects have yet to be found. Police identified one of the at-large suspects as 34-year-old Xicmena Mihalaiche of Anaheim and have issued an arrest warrant.

A fourth suspect, a woman who was seen on surveillance video, has yet to be identified. She is described as a 30-45-year-old woman, standing 5'2" to 5'5", medium build with a light complexion.

(L-R) Selena Milaichce, Xicmena Mihalaiche and an unidentified woman (circled in red) are suspects in a home invasion on Story Road in San Jose on October 27, 2023. Selena Milaichce was arrested on December 29, 2023. Meanwhile, police are searching the other two women pictured and a fourth person identified as Stefan Dila. San Jose Police Department

Dila, a resident of Charlotte, North Carolina, has been extradited back to California and has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail, police said Friday.

Anyone with additional information about the case or who may know the whereabouts of the remaining suspects is asked to contact Detective Marte of the department's Robbery Unit by email or by calling 408-277-4166.