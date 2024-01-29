Arrest made, additional suspects sought in East San Jose home invasion

SAN JOSE – Police in San Jose on Monday gave an update on a home invasion robbery case that took place in East San Jose last year, announcing an arrest while seeking the public's help in finding other suspects.

According to officers, three adult female suspects entered the victim's home on the 1900 block of Story Road on the afternoon of October 27, 2023. Police said the women took cash, identification and miscellaneous items, before fleeing the scene in a vehicle driven by a fourth suspect.

During the investigation, robbery detectives identified 35-year-old Selena Milaichce of Anaheim, 34-year-old Xicmena Mihalaiche of Anaheim and 37-year-old Stefan Dila of Charlotte, North Carolina as suspects. The fourth suspect, a woman who was seen on surveillance video during the incident, has yet to be identified.

(L-R) Selena Milaichce, Xicmena Mihalaiche and an unidentified woman (circled in red) are suspects in a home invasion on Story Road in San Jose on October 27, 2023. Selena Milaichce was arrested on December 29, 2023. Meanwhile, police are searching the other two women pictured and a fourth person identified as Stefan Dila. San Jose Police Department

On December 29, 2023, Selena Milaichce was arrested in Southern California by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department for an unrelated incident. Police said Milaichce is pending extradition back to San Jose for the home invasion case.

Meanwhile, police have obtained arrest warrants for Xicmena Mihalaiche and Stefan Dila.

Police have released photos of Mihalaiche and the unidentified woman, who is described as a 30-45 years old, standing about 5'2" to 5'5", medium build with light complexion.

Anyone with information about the remaining suspects is asked to contact Detective Marte of the department's Robbery Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4166.