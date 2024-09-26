Watch CBS News
2 women accused of human trafficking after police find brothel in East San Jose home

By Tim Fang

Two women were arrested for alleged human trafficking after police said they found a brothel operating at a home in East San Jose earlier this month.

According to officers, the department's Human Trafficking Task Force received multiple tips from the community about a suspected brothel on the 2700 block of McKee Road, near North Capitol Avenue. Following a month-long investigation, the task force and multiple SJPD units executed a search warrant at the home on Sep. 11.

As the search warrant was being served, two adult female human trafficking survivors were found. Police said the women were provided services.

Officers located and arrested the two suspects in San Jose. The suspects, identified as 55-year-old Xiaohong Yang of Mountain House and 53-year-old Mei-Chen Juan of San Jose, were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of human trafficking.

sj-human-trafficking-arrests-092624.jpg
(L-R) Xiaohong Yang of Mountain House and Mei-Chen Juan of San Jose are accused of running a brothel out of an East San Jose home. San Jose Police Department

Police did not say when the pair would appear in court.

Anyone with information about suspected human trafficking is asked to contact the Human Trafficking Task Force at 408-537-1999. Additional information about this case should be sent to Detective Goldberg of the task force over email or by calling 408-537-1224.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

