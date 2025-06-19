East San Jose house fire spreads to neighboring home, 3 displaced

Three people have been displaced after a two-alarm fire broke out at an East San Jose neighborhood Thursday afternoon, firefighters said.

Around 12:10 p.m., firefighters were called to a home on the 3300 block of Onslow Way. According to the fire department, the fire began as an outside cooking fire with a propane issue, which spread to the house, garage and attic.

TOC: 12:10pm. Knockdown: 12:45pm. pic.twitter.com/4muYG38G6T — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 19, 2025

The fire also spread to a neighboring residence, but the damage was limited to the external eaves of the house.

Firefighter were able to control the fire by 12:45 p.m. There were no reports of injuries.

The Red Cross has been contacted to assist three adults who were replaced from the primary structure.

Thursday's fire took place less than a mile from where the Ranch Place Fire broke out Tuesday afternoon. The fire, which prompted evacuation orders, burned more than 90 acres before it was contained Wednesday morning.