16-year-old charged with murder in killing of 15-year-old in East Oakland

The Alameda County District Attorney is deciding whether to try a 16-year-old accused of murdering a 15-year-old over a backpack as a juvenile or an adult.

Oakland police said the is facing murder and robbery charges in connection to the shooting death of Derbing Alvarado.

The shooting happened on March 17 just after 4:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of 100th Avenue in East Oakland. Oakland police said officers who responded to the shooting found a shooting victim whose family later identified him on a GoFundMe web page as Alvarado.

The suspect was taken into custody by police several days later. Police are not releasing the suspect's name because of their age.

Dr. Joe Griffin, executive director of the non-profit Youth Alive, said the news was devastating.

"Any time we lose a life, especially a life of a young person here in Oakland, it's difficult to come back from that," said Griffin.

On Friday, the community gathered on 100th Avenue near International Boulevard to remember Alvarado. A memorial continues to grow there.

He was waiting for friends to walk to soccer practice when police said the suspect tried to rob him of his backpack before firing multiple shots, killing Alvarado. Police don't believe that the victim and suspect knew each other.

Griffin has worked in violence prevention for 15 years. He said the ages of the victim and the suspect make this case especially hard.

"That hurts in a really specific way, because we're talking about hurt people, hurt people and we're talking about hurt young people hurting other young people," explained Griffin.

Youth Alive works to break the cycle of violence in Oakland and help the community heal from trauma.

"Where do we interact with young folks to make sure that this isn't the choice they have to make or feel like they have to make?" Griffin asked. "And how do we really wrap our arms around a community that's now lost a young person and these young people who are part of their friend groups and their networks are going to live with this trauma for the rest of their lives?"

Oakland Police Lieutenant Gloria Beltran said the community was key to making a quick arrest.

"The community provided us information of what they heard from the other persons who were there and then who they believe might have been involved," said Beltran. "I can't go into details of exactly what they said but the information that the community provided was valuable."

Beltran says officers arrested the suspect on Thursday and found a gun in their home.

On Friday. the District Attorney's office filed charges against the 16-year-old. Police could not confirm whether he will be charged as a juvenile or adult.

"That's not a decision for us. That's going to be up to the DA's office, and right now we don't know how he's going to be charged," said Beltran.

Griffin urges young people in Oakland not to get involved in any type of violence, and says there are ways to make better decisions.

"I would say specifically to young people here in Oakland, we tell them that we're here for you and that you're not alone," said Griffin. "Even though it may feel like in the moment that this is a choice that you have to make, it's not a choice that you have to make."

Oakland police said there are no other suspects in this case.