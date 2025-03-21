Oakland police arrest teen suspect in fatal shooting of 15-year-old Derbing Alvarado

A juvenile suspect was arrested in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Derbing Alvarado in Oakland, police said Friday.

The shooting happened on March 17 just after 4:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of 100th Avenue in East Oakland. Oakland police said officers who responded to the shooting found a shooting victim whose family later identified him on a GoFundMe web page as Alvarado.

He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Derbing Alvarado GoFundMe / Family photo

On Friday, the Police Department said in a press release that a teen suspect was arrested Thursday.

"Through the dedicated and collaborative efforts of OPD Homicide Investigators, officers from Special Resource Section East, and Patrol, the 16-year-old was safely taken into custody on March 20, 2025," the release said. "The case will be presented to Alameda County District Attorney's Office for charging."

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Alvarado had been walking to soccer practice with friends when he was approached by someone demanding his backpack. Alvarado was shot after a struggle with the suspect, who ran off without the backpack, the report said.

A walk in Derbing's honor was planned Friday in Oakland, beginning at 6 p.m. at St. Louis Bertrand Parish at 1410 100th Avenue.