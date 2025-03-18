Juvenile victim shot dead in East Oakland, police say

A teenager died of injuries in a shooting in Oakland on Monday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened just after 4:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of 100th Avenue in East Oakland near International Boulevard, along a block where St. Louis Bertrand Parish Church and Aspire Monarch Academy Elementary School are located.

Oakland police said officers who responded to the report of a shooting found a victim who had been shot. Medics arrived and took the victim to a hospital where the person was pronounced dead.

Police later confirmed that the victim was a juvenile. No other details about the victim or the circumstances of the shooting were available.

The victim's name was withheld pending the notification of family members.

Investigators urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950. Anyone with videos or photos that could help with the investigation were asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.