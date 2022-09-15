Watch CBS News
Midday shooting in East Oakland sends 2 to hospital

OAKLAND – Two people were shot Wednesday morning in East Oakland, the city's second shooting involving multiple victims in as many days, police said.

Multiple calls to dispatchers came in about 11:53 a.m. to report a shooting near Avenal and Bancroft avenues.

Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound, according to police. Firefighters and paramedics provided medical aid and took the woman to a hospital, police said.

Another victim in the shooting was taken by others or drove to a hospital. Both victims were in stable condition, according to police.

Four people were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night at 92nd and Peach Street in East Oakland.

