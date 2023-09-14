Man found shot near elementary school in East Oakland

OAKLAND – A man was found shot near an elementary school in East Oakland on Thursday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., officers received multiple reports of gunshots near the 1100 block of 85th Avenue. When police arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medical personnel transported the victim to a local hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, the victim's condition was not immediately known.

Police at the 1100 block of 85th Avenue in Oakland following a shooting, Sept. 14, 2023. KPIX

The shooting took place near Highland Community School. Police said the school is not on lockdown and does not appear to be connected to the incident.

Additional details about the shooting or potential suspects was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department's Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.