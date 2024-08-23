Crews contain overnight fire at shuttered East Oakland restaurant

Oakland crews contained a two-alarm blaze early Friday morning at a former restaurant in the city's East Peralta neighborhood, according to fire officials.

The Oakland Fire Department said on social media that around 12:35 a.m., they were alerted to a reported fire in the area of Dennison and Cotton streets. Upon arrival, crews found flames scorching a building that used to be Buttercup Restaurant.

Fire officials said that just before 1:40 a.m., crews contained the fire to the building of origin. There were no reported injuries or damage to other structures.

Update 2) The building where the fire is occurring is at the former Buttercup Restaurant at this intersection (Dennison and Cotton). Crews have contained the fire to the building of origin. No reports of any injuries or other structures threatened at this time. https://t.co/s3iD7L8vsQ pic.twitter.com/4qyF1roU5C — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) August 23, 2024

According to the fire department, they had requested the closure of the southbound exit of 23rd Avenue to give safer and more effective access for crews to reach the scene.