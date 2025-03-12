Crackdown on illegal casinos in East Oakland leads to 9 arrests

Nine people have been arrested following a crackdown on alleged illegal casinos that were found in East Oakland, police said.

In a statement Wednesday, officers said an investigation was launched last month due to a "significant increase" in violence linked to illegal gambling operations.

From March 1 to March 5, police executed warrants at multiple East Oakland locations, which include the 1400 block of 17th Avenue, the 1900 block of 17th Avenue and the 9200 block of Plymouth Street. Officers said they found unlicensed casinos during the searches, along with more than a dozen firearms, ammunition and suspected methamphetamine.

The crackdown also led to the arrests of nine people in connection with illegal gambling. Police did not release the suspects' names.

Illegal casinos and the violence connected to them have been an ongoing problem in East Oakland. Over the last six months, authorities have busted at least two other alleged illegal casinos in the area, including a bust on Oct. 17 on 17th Avenue that led to four arrests.

On Jan. 30, police conducted a bust on the 1000 block of East 12th Street and made one arrest.

Anyone with additional information about the latest case is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's General Crimes Unit by calling 510-238-3728.