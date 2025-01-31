Arrest made, guns and drugs found in East Oakland illegal casino bust

Police made an arrest and seized drugs and multiple weapons bust of an alleged illegal gambling operation in East Oakland on Thursday.

According to officers, multiple search warrants were served on the 1000 block of East 12th Street, between 10th and 11th avenues. Police said the warrants were prompted by "recent violent incidents in the area."

During the search, police said they found an unlicensed casino and multiple gaming machines. Illegal firearms, narcotics and cash were also found.

Officers also arrested a suspect who they said had an outstanding warrant for a shooting in Oakland. Police did not provide the suspect's name.

"This operation highlights the diligent efforts of OPD officers in addressing crime and enhancing community safety. OPD would like to thank our community members who continue to report illegal activities," the department said in a statement Friday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the department's General Crimes Unit by calling 510-238-3728.