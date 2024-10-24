4 arrested after illegal casino busted in East Oakland neighborhood

Police in Oakland arrested four people following the bust of an alleged illegal gambling operation in East Oakland last week.

On Oct. 17, officers from the Special Resources Section West and Vice Unit served a warrant at a location the 1400 block off 17th Avenue, near International Boulevard. Police served the warrant following multiple complaints from residents.

During the search, police located multiple illegal casino gaming machines and an undisclosed amount of cash, along with three firearms, ammunition and narcotics. In front of the property, police towed several vehicles that were determined to be stolen.

Four people who were found inside the location were arrested for various warrants. Police did not release their names or what charges they are facing.

Footage from police showing what they said was an illegal casino on the 1400 block of 17th Avenue in East Oakland, Oct. 17, 2024. Oakland Police Department

"The department and City of Oakland will seek criminal and civil accountability for those involved in this illegal and dangerous operation, which has contributed to blight in the neighborhood," police said in a statement Thursday.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the department's General Crimes Unit by calling 510-238-3728.