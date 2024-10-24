Watch CBS News
Crime

4 arrested after illegal casino busted in East Oakland neighborhood

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - Morning Edition 10/24/24
PIX Now - Morning Edition 10/24/24 11:13

Police in Oakland arrested four people following the bust of an alleged illegal gambling operation in East Oakland last week.

On Oct. 17, officers from the Special Resources Section West and Vice Unit served a warrant at a location the 1400 block off 17th Avenue, near International Boulevard. Police served the warrant following multiple complaints from residents.

During the search, police located multiple illegal casino gaming machines and an undisclosed amount of cash, along with three firearms, ammunition and narcotics. In front of the property, police towed several vehicles that were determined to be stolen.

Four people who were found inside the location were arrested for various warrants. Police did not release their names or what charges they are facing.

east-oakland-casino-bust-102424.jpg
Footage from police showing what they said was an illegal casino on the 1400 block of 17th Avenue in East Oakland, Oct. 17, 2024. Oakland Police Department

"The department and City of Oakland will seek criminal and civil accountability for those involved in this illegal and dangerous operation, which has contributed to blight in the neighborhood," police said in a statement Thursday.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the department's General Crimes Unit by calling 510-238-3728.

Tim Fang

Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.