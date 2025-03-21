East Oakland community mourns loss of 15-year-old shot, killed during robbery attempt

An East Oakland community is shaken and shattered as hundreds of people gathered to mourn the loss of a young man.

Derbing Alvarado, 15, died after being shot during a robbery attempt on Monday.

Friday night, family, friends and community members gathered to demand justice and an end to the senseless violence.

The community is in grief as roughly 300 people showed up at the location where Alvarado was shot and killed.

"It's just so so heartbreaking that we lost a really really great kid," said friend and mentor Mysti Dyanleen. "That loved his friends and loved his community."

Derbing was walking to soccer practice with his friends when the suspect tried to snatch their backpacks. Family and friends say the teen was always the protector, trying to shield his friends out of harm's way.

"I'm heartbroken for them because they're the ones that have to keep going," Dyanleen said. "Without their best friend. And there is nothing harder than having to keep going."

A vigil turned into a march. Hundreds of people walked the streets of East Oakland for Derbing. His family took a moment and wept at the field their son was heading to that day.

Oakland police announced the arrest of a 16-year-old in connection with the murder.

This case comes as Oakland's future is in the hands of new leadership.

After the recall of former District Attorney Pamela Price and her soft stance on crime, Alameda County's newly appointed district attorney is taking a different approach.

"I come from the space of victims' voices and if that means I'm tougher on crime, I'm happy to take that space," said District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson. "I want to make sure that victims' voices are lifted up."

Dickson is giving prosecutors the power to file sentencing enhancements without getting leadership approval but she will be closely overseeing this case.

"I need to evaluate the cases and try to determine how we move forward the best way we can," Dickson said. "For rehabilitation and also to make sure this doesn't happen again."

While there were tears and sadness, there was some comfort Friday night with so many people coming together. Mysti Dyanleen knows there are no easy fixes to end violence, but she can see a brighter future.

"You know, the hope is in these kids," she said. "I'm ready to support them. And the future and hope I know they bring, by the very clear love that is so overwhelming in these streets right now."