East Bay's AC Transit overhauls nearly 85% of routes in major service shakeup

Millions of East Bay commuters are adjusting to sweeping AC Transit changes that took effect Sunday, impacting nearly 85% of bus routes across Alameda and Contra Costa counties.

The overhaul, prompted by post-pandemic travel shifts and a budget deficit, includes cutting some low-ridership lines and increasing service on high-demand routes.

For Oakland resident Rosemarie Kiyemba, the change meant an unexpected delay on her way to work. She usually takes the 33 bus every Sunday, catching it at her downtown stop around 11:30 a.m. But on this Sunday, she waited 25 minutes — and it never came.

"Maybe it came earlier than expected or maybe it didn't come at all. And I'm still waiting here, I'm still waiting for the next scheduled bus," she said.

Kiyemba admitted she hadn't checked the new signage at her stop, where the 33 line had been discontinued.

"I wish I looked at the sign earlier because I just saw the 88 go by. If I had known, I would have hopped on it. Honestly, it's a learning experience. You learn and now I know. Hopefully, when I go to work, they'll be OK," she said.

Running late, she ordered a rideshare instead.

AC Transit spokesperson Robert Lyles said the changes, part of the agency's "Realign" service plan, are a necessary response to lower ridership and limited funding.

"We certainly knew that we were dealing with fewer riders, and that also meant we were dealing with less resources. We simply can't afford to operate the same number of buses that we did prior to 2020," he said. "So what we're doing is after two years [of study], we found out how to best utilize the money that we have."

Since the pandemic, ridership has remained at 85% of pre-2020 levels, leaving the agency with a $41.5 million budget deficit. Lyles said AC Transit is dipping into its reserves to cover the shortfall this year.

Under the new plan, 104 lines from Richmond to Fremont are being adjusted. Some lower-ridership routes are cut, while lines with heavy demand are getting more frequent service or new routes. The changes also account for the rise in hybrid and remote work schedules.

Some riders say they are still figuring out how the new system works.

"I don't understand all the changes, but I guess they've got to do them," said Michael Watts, another AC Transit passenger.

Peaches Payne, who also rides AC Transit, was more philosophical.

"I don't get frustrated. Life is too short. Just have to be patient," she said.

Despite losing her route, Kiyemba still supports public transportation.

"It's really expensive to have a car," she said.

Lyles said some changes could be reversed if more funding becomes available in the future. State lawmakers are discussing a regional tax measure to support all Bay Area transit agencies, but nothing has been finalized.

Full details of the new routes and schedules are posted on AC Transit's website, where riders can search by city or route. BART will also make minor schedule adjustments starting Monday to better coordinate with AC Transit, aiming to shorten transfer times across the region.