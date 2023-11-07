Field-challenged East Bay Panthers youth football team wins league title, seeks donations to advance

It was a sweet celebration for an Oakland youth football team that has had to fight some pretty tough battles off the field.

The East Bay Panthers won the NorCal AYF Division II league championship in Sacramento this past weekend, after gun violence forced them out of their practice field in September.

The Panthers beat the Berkeley Junior Jackets 26-14.

"It feel good, because we made history, we're the first youth to win in East Bay Panthers history," said YaeShawn Marbley.

The 13-year-old Marbley showed off his championship ring on Monday.

"For him to get a ring and me to see the smile on his face, it's keeping him focused," said Marbley's mother Ayala Pitts. "So that's great to me and then my son is not in the streets, so as long as he's safe, that's the best thing for me."

Back in August, two shootings in one week in and around Verdese Carter Park in East Oakland sent the players, parents, and the coach running for their lives.

"I thought it was some fireworks or something and then I heard it, I didn't know, and I just seen everybody running, so I was like I'm just going to run too, so we all start running and we got down," recalled Marbley. "I was a little nervous because that could have been the end right there."

With the help of city leaders and the Oakland fire chief, the team found a new field. They practice at Madison Park Academy in Oakland. The field isn't perfect, but it's one they're grateful for.

"Our babies are resilient. That is the best word for them, some of them go through not eating, regular, getting move cooked or whatever the case it," said board treasurer Tamu Lopez.

The team is facing yet another challenge. They're moving on to the regional championships in San Diego this weekend, but they're about $3,000 short.

They're in search of donations to cover the cost of two large vans and lodging for 30 people.

"Financially, it's kind of stressful, but I feel like if we can get any donations like we're trying to and hopefully some of the parents can come together," said Pitts.

Admittedly, Pitts said early on she had her doubts about the team's success.

"Them coming from where they're coming from, some kids, they don't get the support we need, we don't have the finances, we don't have the proper field," she said. "I didn't think we were going to make it too far, but at the end, them kids said they was fightin' and they fought. "