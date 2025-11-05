Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes near San Juan Bautista in San Benito County

A small earthquake struck San Benito County near San Juan Bautista Wednesday morning, officials announced.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 3.1 struck at 7:12 a.m., with the epicenter about 2 miles west of the community.

Epicenter of magntiude 3.1 earthquake that struck near San Juan Bautista in San Benito County on Nov. 5, 2025. U.S. Geological Survey

Reports by visitors to the USGS website in parts of the Central Coast reported light shaking, including Salinas, Prunedale, Aromas and Watsonville.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake.