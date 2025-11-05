Watch CBS News
Local News

Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes near San Juan Bautista in San Benito County

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
Read Full Bio
Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

A small earthquake struck San Benito County near San Juan Bautista Wednesday morning, officials announced.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 3.1 struck at 7:12 a.m., with the epicenter about 2 miles west of the community.

san-juan-bautista-earthquake-110525.jpg
Epicenter of magntiude 3.1 earthquake that struck near San Juan Bautista in San Benito County on Nov. 5, 2025. U.S. Geological Survey

Reports by visitors to the USGS website in parts of the Central Coast reported light shaking, including Salinas, Prunedale, Aromas and Watsonville.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue