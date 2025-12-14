Preliminary magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits near Santa Rosa

A preliminary magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit the North Bay Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was just southeast of Santa Rosa, near Glen Ellen, at about 3:30 p.m. About eight minutes later, the USGS recorded a preliminary magnitude 3.1 earthquake.

Just after 4 p.m., the USGS recorded a preliminary magnitude 3.4 earthquake.

There have been no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

According to Did You Feel It Responses, people in the Glen Ellen area reported light shaking. Down in San Francisco, people reported weak shaking.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said initial shake notifications were for a magnitude 4.9 earthquake. However, the USGS has downgraded the earthquake to 4.0.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.