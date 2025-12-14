Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Preliminary magnitude 4.0 earthquake hits near Santa Rosa

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

A preliminary magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit the North Bay Sunday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was just southeast of Santa Rosa, near Glen Ellen, at about 3:30 p.m. About eight minutes later, the USGS recorded a preliminary magnitude 3.1 earthquake. 

Just after 4 p.m., the USGS recorded a preliminary magnitude 3.4 earthquake. 

There have been no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

According to Did You Feel It Responses, people in the Glen Ellen area reported light shaking. Down in San Francisco, people reported weak shaking.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said initial shake notifications were for a magnitude 4.9 earthquake. However, the USGS has downgraded the earthquake to 4.0.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue