Sharp 4.5 magnitude earthquake near The Geysers rattles the North Bay

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

MENLO PARK -- A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck northeast Sonoma County on Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was recorded at 12:34 p.m. near where the borders of Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties converge.

The temblor's epicenter was about 14 miles north of Healdsburg with a depth of about 3 kilometers or about 1.86 miles.

There were no power or gas outages in the area following the quake, according to PG&E's live outage map.

First published on June 8, 2024 / 1:50 PM PDT

