Sharp 4.5 magnitude earthquake near The Geysers rattles the North Bay
MENLO PARK -- A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck northeast Sonoma County on Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake was recorded at 12:34 p.m. near where the borders of Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties converge.
The temblor's epicenter was about 14 miles north of Healdsburg with a depth of about 3 kilometers or about 1.86 miles.
There were no power or gas outages in the area following the quake, according to PG&E's live outage map.