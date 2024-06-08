Sharp 4.5 magnitude earthquake near The Geysers rattles the North Bay

MENLO PARK -- A 4.5 magnitude earthquake struck northeast Sonoma County on Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake was recorded at 12:34 p.m. near where the borders of Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties converge.

The temblor's epicenter was about 14 miles north of Healdsburg with a depth of about 3 kilometers or about 1.86 miles.

There were no power or gas outages in the area following the quake, according to PG&E's live outage map.