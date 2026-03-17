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Magnitude 3.4 earthquake strikes southern Santa Clara County near Gilroy

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

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A minor earthquake struck southern Santa Clara County early Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4, struck at 6:48 a.m. The epicenter was on the Calaveras Fault, about 5 miles northeast of Gilroy and 10 miles southeast of Morgan Hill.

gilroy-earthquake-031726.jpg
Map of earthquake that struck near Gilroy on March 17, 2026. U.S. Geological Survey

Shaking was mostly felt in Morgan Hill, San Martin and Gilroy, according to reports from visitors to the USGS website. The quake was reportedly also felt as far away as Palo Alto, the Santa Cruz area and Pebble Beach in Monterey County.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

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