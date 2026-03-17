Magnitude 3.4 earthquake strikes southern Santa Clara County near Gilroy

A minor earthquake struck southern Santa Clara County early Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4, struck at 6:48 a.m. The epicenter was on the Calaveras Fault, about 5 miles northeast of Gilroy and 10 miles southeast of Morgan Hill.

Map of earthquake that struck near Gilroy on March 17, 2026. U.S. Geological Survey

Shaking was mostly felt in Morgan Hill, San Martin and Gilroy, according to reports from visitors to the USGS website. The quake was reportedly also felt as far away as Palo Alto, the Santa Cruz area and Pebble Beach in Monterey County.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.