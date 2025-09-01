Magnitude 3.9 earthquake strikes San Benito County in Central California; shaking felt in part of Bay Area

A minor earthquake struck San Benito County in Central California on Labor Day, with some shaking being felt in parts of the Bay Area, officials said.

The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 3.7 struck at 1:26 p.m. about 8 miles south of the community of Tres Pinos, at a depth of 3.16 miles. The epicenter is about 12 miles southeast of the community of Hollister.

Map of earthquake that struck near the community of Tres Pinos in San Benito County on Sep. 1, 2025. U.S. Geological Survey

According to reports by visitors to the USGS website, shaking was felt as far away as Morgan Hill, San Jose and Santa Cruz.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake.