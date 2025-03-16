Early-morning crash in Vallejo kills 2 people; driver suspected of DUI

The passengers in a drunk-driving crash in Vallejo early Sunday morning died, police said.

Around 1:15 a.m., officers and the fire department went to the scene of a crash near Flagship Drive and 7th Street.

Police said the driver was rescued from the overturned silver Volkswagen Golf, and crews worked to rescue two passengers, who were unconscious.

The passengers were rescued and given first aid, but they died at the scene, police said.

Vallejo police said the driver was taken to a hospital and investigated for driving under the influence.

According to police, they suspect alcohol and drugs were contributing factors in the crash.

The identity of the victims will be released once next of kin is notified.