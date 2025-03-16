Watch CBS News
Crime

Early-morning crash in Vallejo kills 2 people; driver suspected of DUI

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now morning edition 3-16-25
PIX Now morning edition 3-16-25 11:28

The passengers in a drunk-driving crash in Vallejo early Sunday morning died, police said.

Around 1:15 a.m., officers and the fire department went to the scene of a crash near Flagship Drive and 7th Street.

Police said the driver was rescued from the overturned silver Volkswagen Golf, and crews worked to rescue two passengers, who were unconscious.

The passengers were rescued and given first aid, but they died at the scene, police said.

Vallejo police said the driver was taken to a hospital and investigated for driving under the influence.

According to police, they suspect alcohol and drugs were contributing factors in the crash.

The identity of the victims will be released once next of kin is notified.

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.