Family of Atherton teacher killed by garbage truck while biking to work sues company, driver

The family of an Atherton teacher and football coach who died after being hit by a garbage truck while bicycling to work has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the garbage company and its driver.

Dylan Taylor, a special education paraeducator at La Entrada Middle School and football coach at Menlo-Atherton High School, was riding his bike to work on Middlefield Road on May 7 at about 7:40 a.m. when he was struck by the garbage truck turning right at Prior Lane. He died of his injuries at the hospital.

A makeshift shrine at the intersection of Middlefield Road and Prior Lane in Atherton where Dylan Taylor (L) was hit by a garbage truck and later died of his injuries. Taylor family photos

A lawyer for the family of Dylan Taylor announced the lawsuit at a press conference on Wednesday. The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of the company, GreenWaste Recovery, and its driver, saying the driver made an unsafe turn and did not yield to Taylor.

"He was riding his bike in a designated bike lane, on his way to serve his students, when his life was cut short by a careless driver and a company that failed to put proper safety procedures in place," said attorney Mary Alexander in a prepared statement. "This was not an accident, rather it was a preventable tragedy, and his family deserves justice."

The lawsuit also alleges GreenWaste Recovery failed to adequately train the driver and allowed unsafe driving practices that endangered cyclists and pedestrians in a known high-traffic area near schools.

"What we hope to come from this lawsuit is not only justice and accountability for Dylan's death, but also to change the way that the trucks in our community … work, how they drive and to make them pay attention to the bicycles and the pedestrians that they should be looking out for and sharing the roads with," Alexander said.

Atherton Police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, and there was no indication that alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash. The driver was found to be at fault by the California Highway Patrol, according to court findings cited by Bay Area News Group.

In a statement to Bay Area News Group in May, Police Chief Steven McCulley said officers would be increasing patrols in the area to bring more attention to bicycle, pedestrian and vehicle safety.

GreenWaste Recovery has not yet responded to a request from CBS News Bay Area for a response to the lawsuit.